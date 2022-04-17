'Saturday Night Live': Mikey Day Appears As Elon Musk, Pokes Fun At Latter's Twitter Bid

The NBC show, Saturday Night Live recently poked fun at the Tesla CEO during the show's "Weekend Update" segment. This came as the billionaire is eyeing to become the owner of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, by buying it out for about $43 billion. Musk has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which is a 54% premium on the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium on the closing price on April 1.

Mikey Day takes a jibe at Elon Musk's Twitter bid

The Tesla CEO even made it to the Saturday Night Live as the hosts' Colin Jost and Michael Che opened the show by saying, "Musk was making the offer so he could loosen its free speech rules." Che responds to him, "That's how badly White guys want to use the N-word." During the show, Mikey Day was dressed as entrepreneur-investor Elon Musk. Watch the video here:

Happy Easter from this very interesting collection of people! 🐰 pic.twitter.com/CVGNLdfsyW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2022

'I’ll buy next? The Oscars?': Micky Day

On Day's appearance as Musk, he said, "Hi I'm Elon Musk and I'm here to officially buy Easter. I’m offering $43 billion peeps. That was a joke. Do you get it? That’s why afterwards I said ‘That was a joke,’ so you know it was a joke." Day went on to ask people if they were afraid Elon Musk would make Twitter bad. He said, "What are you scared I’ll buy next? The Oscars?"

Bowen Yang dresses up as the Easter Bunny

Bowen Yang appeared as Easter Bunny, who stole the limelight, to mimic the Christian holiday. He said, "It’s really me, the Easter Bunny,” Yang said. “Either that, or you’re at Coachella and the ‘shrooms are kicking in."

"Well, it is Easter, aka warm Halloween, and I may not be the most A-list holiday character, but yeah, I am the creepiest, man-sized bunny with no backstory. I’m not like Santa — I don’t use enslaved elves to make my Easter baskets."

He continued, "I get them on Etsy because I support women, and remember, the spirit of Easter is not about candy or eggs or even bunnies. It’s about renewal and rebirth. That’s why I’ve invited folks from all walks of life to share their hopes for this Easter season."

Image: Twitter/@nbcsnl/Wil_ESA