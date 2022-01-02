'Saturday Night Live' Pays Tribute To Betty White, Re-airs Episode Hosted By Late Actor

Television icon Betty White, who rose to fame early on in her career with the popular Golden Girls, breathed her last on December 31, 2021. The actor was 99-years-old and several celebrities and prominent personalities mourned her loss on social media. The actor hosted the comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live on May 8, 2010, and became the older host the show had ever seen. The show paid tribute to the late star as they re-aired the 2010 episode in her honour.

Saturday Night Live pays tribute to late Betty White

Betty White's episode from the sketch show aired on January 1, 2022 and saw her take on several avatars for short sketches, that entertained the audience. She was seen playing the role of a grandmother of a prisoner, who was played by Kenan Thompson. She is brought in by her grandson to share bullies at the jail in the sketch. She also acted in a sketch alongside Tina Fey, who played a census taker and was made highly uncomfortable by the answers given by White's character.

Here's a glimpse into Betty White's sketch on Saturday Night Live

May 8, 2010 was the first and last time the television legend hosted an episode on Saturday Night Live. She then appeared on the episode of the show's 40th anniversary in 2015. The actor was asked to host the show three times, as she kept turning down the invitation. She then finally agreed after an online campaign on Facebook went viral, which demanded she hosts one of the episodes of the much-loved show.

The Facebook page was called Betty White to Host SNL (please?)! and thousands of fans of the actor signed the petition within a matter of a few months. It was after this that the maters of the show announced that Betty White would host a Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The episode also featured Tina Fey, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch. After the death of the much-loved star, celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling and others remembered the legendary actor through their heartfelt social media posts.

Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl