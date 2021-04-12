Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute To Former Writer Anne Beatts And Rapper DMX

Saturday Night Live, in their previous episode, paid tribute to Anne Beatts and DMX, who passed away this week. Anne was a part of SNL, as she was one of the original writers and she died on Wednesday. The reason for her death has not been disclosed. On the other hand, rapper DMX died due to a heart attack at the age of 50.

Anne Beatts' death

Anne Beatts died at the age of 74. She started her career in comedy writing at National Lampoon magazine. She also wrote for Saturday Night Live for five seasons between 1975 and 1980. Along with her writing partner Roshie Shuster, she created characters for the show like nerdy high schoolers Todd DiLaMuca and Lisa Loopner who were played by Bill Murray and Gilda Radner respectively. Other than this, she also created a child psychiatrist Shirley Temple, played by Laraine Newman. She also created a character of lustful Uncle named Roy which was played by Buck Henry.

She went on to earn an Emmy Award and also five nominations for her work on SNL. She also created a series in 1982 titled Square Pegs which was of the comedy genre. Other than this, she wrote on SNL related projects such as Saturday Night Live 25.

DMX's death

On the other hand, rapper DMX died on Friday due to a heart attack. As per the publication, the artist died in the intestine care unit in a White Plains, NY Hospital. The artist died at the age of 50. During the episode, the cast member Chris Redd held up a "R.I.P DMX" sign. A day earlier to that of the episode, he also took to this Twitter account to write a note for the rapper. He talked about his childhood and his love for music and that it wouldn't be the same without DMX. Check out his tweet.

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man....RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

Rapper DMX started his career in the early '90s when he released seven of his studio albums. They were titled It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot (1998), Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (1998), …And Then There Was X(1999), The Great Depression (2001), Grand Champ (2003), Year of the Dog… Again (2006) and Undisputed (2012). He has also appeared in the SNL on February 2, 2000, when it was hosted by Julianna Margulies. DMX is also a three-time Grammy nominee.

