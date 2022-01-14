Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Reportedly In Talks To Host Oscars 2022

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson is currently in talks to host Oscars 2022. According to a report by Page Six, a source close to the development has revealed that 'his people are talking to producers.' The source added that the 28-year-old is looking for a 'reset' and that the Academy Awards wants to bring in younger viewers.

Pete Davidson being eyed for Oscar 2022 host?

Davidson, who has been dominating headlines with his romantic life, has proved that he is able to command a real audience and draw in a younger demographic. The source told Page Six that the New Year's Eve special Davidson hosted with Miley Cyrus for NBC has brought in 6.3 million viewers.

The source further revealed that the actor and comedian 'gets a demographic that is hard to get.' It also added that Davidson is 'in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise.' Further speaking of Davidson's appeal, the source stated that the 28-year-old is a 'sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.'

Helmed by Glenn Weiss, the Award show is backed by Will Packer. It is set to air on ABC on March 27. Packer has also produced the 2019's release What Women Want, featuring Davidson as an assistant to Taraji P. Henson’s hard-hitting sports agent character. The Academy Awards has gone host-less since 2019, and it has continued to go down in the ratings with only over 10.40 million viewers tuning in last year, reported Page Six.

Tom Holland expressed interest in the hosting Oscars 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has already expressed interest in the hosting gig. The actor earlier informed The Hollywood Reporter that the Academy has reached out to him. Earlier, Deadline reported that there could be multiple hosts for different portions of the broadcast. A source told the publication that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Rock are also on the wish list.

Jimmy Kimmel was the last host for 2017's and 2018's Oscars. Kevin Hart was chosen to host in 2019, however, he had to step down due to a controversy involving resurfaced homophobic tweets.

Image: Instagram/@petedaveidson