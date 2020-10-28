'Saved By The Bell Reboot' Cast: From Mitchell Hogg To Haskiri Velazquez; See List

Saved by the Bell cast features some of the top actors like Mitchell Hogg and Haskiri Velazquez. The series is a reboot of the popular 90s sitcom of the same name. The sitcom was a popular name in the 90s household and was streamed by millions of people. Fans were waiting eagerly for the reboot. Saved by the Bell characters of the original show will play their adult lives in the series, however, the show has introduced a new round of high schoolers. Here's a list of Saved by the Bell reboot cast.

The cast of Saved by the Bell Reboot

1. Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris

Mitchell Hoog portrays the role of Mac Morris, a charming and attractive high schooler. He is also the privileged son of California's new governor Zack Morris. Zack Morris was one of Bayside High School's legendary students. Mitchell is an American actor who was born in Colorado. He featured in a number of films such as Walk. Ride. Rodeo, The Conjuring 3, Harriet and Sleeping with My Student.

2. Alycia Pascual-Pena as Aisha

Aisha essayed by Alycia Pascual-Pena is plays the role of Daisy's best friend. Aisha is very competitive and has a flamboyant attitude. She grew up playing with boys in their sports teams and attempts to be a part of Bayside High's football team. Alycia Pascual-Pena began her career at an early age. According to IMDB, Alycia modelled for various brands such as Neiman Marcus, JC Penny and Belks. She also became the face of Hearts for Hearts Dolls.

3. Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy

Daisy is an ambitious girl and is determined to make her way through the Bayside High School. Daisy is portrayed by Haskiri Velazquez. Velazquez grew up in New York. According to IMDB, she attended a non-profit organization called Urban Arts Partnership wherein she took their Lifestories Theatre program. Her dream was to pursue acting and make a career in the same. Haskiri Velazquez's first on-screen role was in NYC 22 as Tatiana Garcia. She also featured in Lost Girls and The Trade.

4. Dexter Darden as Devante

Dexter Darden essays the role of Devante. Dexter is an American actor and popularly known for his role of Walter Hill in Joyful Noise. Other films that featured Dexter Darden are Standing Ovation, The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Burden, Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Son of the South. He also featured in television shows like Hell's Kitchen and Cougar Town.

