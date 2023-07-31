SAW X Trailer: Tobin Bell's Cancer-stricken Jigsaw Killer Returns With Gory Puzzle Traps

James Wan's iconic horror film Saw, which hit theaters in 2004, terrified audiences with the sadistic Jigsaw Killer and his elaborate death traps. Now, after nearly two decades, the chilling Jigsaw universe is ready to make its mark once again in the horror genre, this time beyond the Halloween season. Lionsgate released the much-anticipated first official trailer for Saw X ahead of its release on September 29, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Saw X trailer features Jigsaw's return.

Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith reprise their iconic roles.

Highly anticipated horror film Saw X is releasing on September 29, 2023.

Jigsaw's journey in Saw X

Tobin Bell's portrayal of the sinister Jigsaw Killer has been an integral creative force throughout the franchise. Even in flashbacks, his character's presence has significantly contributed to the intricate timeline of the series. In Saw X, Bell's character, John, embarks on a desperate journey to Mexico in search of an experimental medical procedure to cure his cancer. However, he soon discovers that the entire operation is an elaborate scam preying on the vulnerable.

With newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his gruesome work, turning the tables on the con artists using his signature visceral style through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps. The official synopsis teases a suspenseful narrative set between the events of Saw I and Saw II, setting the stage for an intense and gripping storyline.

Cast of Saw X

Apart from Tobin Bell, fans can rejoice as Shawnee Smith, who played Amanda Young in previous installments, will also reprise her role in Saw X. Additionally, the film features an ensemble cast, including Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, Octavio Hinojosa, Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach.

Director Kevin Greutert, known for helming Saw IV and Saw: The Final Chapter, returns to the director's chair for the 10th installment, bringing his experience and vision to the project. The script has been written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.