Scammer Poses As Hollywood Star Johnny Depp, Loots $40,000 From Brazilian Woman: Report

A scammer impersonating Hollywood star Johnny Depp reportedly duped a 61-year-old retired Brazilian woman of $40,000. According to a report in Marca, it all started in 2020 in Osasco, Sao Paulo when the con man started to discuss his everyday affairs with the woman, following which he weaved a false narrative about wanting money for payment of convictions and other cases he was involved in.

The woman also confessed that she sold her car and her house to aid the conman and several payments were made to him towards the end of 2020. The whole scam was laid open when 61-year-old's son questioned her about the transfers, discovering she had been duped. The woman then filed a lawsuit against Banco do Brasil (a bank in Brazil) for allowing a fraudster to open a fraudulent account, calling out their lack of maintenance and supervision."

The victim’s lawyer Eduarda Tosi’s court statement reads, "Along with the sad story of not having money to pay the aforementioned fees, a ‘romance’ began where the scammer promises to take the author (of the lawsuit) to live with him."

"The Pandemic contributed to her believing every lie the scammer told, given the emotional shock she experienced. She was just looking for a way out or a change of life," Eduarda added.

The 61-year-old retiree held the bank responsible for frauds committed by third parties, claiming that "there was clear negligence on the part of the bank." In their response, the bank said that she "transferred the securities of her own free will", thereby clearing itself of any fault.

Johnny Depp's gruelling six-week defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard was one of the most talked about events of 2022. Heard had maliciously slandered Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. The court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp with Heard being directed to pay a sizeable compensation of about $10.4 million. Amber was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages as the court found that she was defamed in one of her claims.

Image: AP