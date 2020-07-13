'Scarface' Remake To Be Worthy Reflection Of Originals, Says Director Luca Guadagnino

Scarface reboot has been in talks for a long time with several directors attached to the project. Recently, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino was signed in to direct the reboot. Now he revealed that his version will be timely and a worthy reflection of the originals. Read to know more.

Scarface reboot to be a worthy reflection of originals

Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino talked about the remake of Scarface and more in a recent interview with a daily. He said that people claim that he only does remakes and added the truth of the matter is that cinema has been "remaking itself" throughout its existence. The filmmaker mentioned that it is not because remakes are a “lazy way” of not being able to find original stories. It is always about looking at what certain stories say about the time it is set in, he noted.

Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana is widely remembered in Scarface 1983. The movie is what most audiences talk about when discussing the character. However, it was also a remake of the 1932 Scarface film which was an adaption of 1930 novel of the same name. The original version has Paul Muni as Antonio "Tony" Camonte. So the story has been told a couple of times over the years with different perspectives.

Luca Guadagnino opened up about the upcoming reboot and the original films. He said that the first Scarface (1932), directed Howard Hawks was all about the prohibition era. The filmmaker mentioned that fifty years later when Oliver Stone and Brian De Palma make their version, it was “so different” from the Hawks film. He stated that both movies can stand on the shelf as two wonderful pieces of sculpture. Guadagnino added that hopefully their forty-plus years later version will be another “worthy reflection” on a character who is a paradigm for their own compulsions for excess and ambition. He thinks that his version will be very timely.

The 1932 Scarface and the 1983 Scarface, both received appreciation from the critics and audiences alike. While the former version was set in Chicago, the latter version took place in Miami. The upcoming remake will reportedly be situated in Los Angeles. The cast of the reboot is yet to be announced.

Scarface reboot is written by Coen brothers, who are attached to the projects for the longest time. It will be banked rolled by Dylan Clark under his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber along with Marco Morabito and SVP Brian Williams will be the executive producers. Universal SVP Production Jay Polidoro and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

