Scarlett Johannson Starrer 'Black Widow' Movie Has A New TV Spot; Take A Look

The upcoming Black Widow movie by the Marvel studios has been pushed quite a lot following the pandemic and it is finally set to arrive in theatres in July 2021. The movie marks Scarlett Johansson’s first standalone flick which focuses on her character Natasha Romanoff. Scroll further to know other details about the movie and the recent TV Spot that is being shared around.

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow film has a new TV spot

The upcoming movie will take fans on a trip through Natasha’s mysterious background as she takes up a new mission. The movie will focus on several key characters of her past before she became a part of the avengers. A recent TV spot of the movie has been going around on Twitter, over the weekend.

Primeiro TV spot de Viúva Negra com Yelena socando a cara do Alexei kkk#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/R4ikhqUXwa — Lúcio ⧗ (@filhodoElonMusk) June 5, 2021

The short clip features Yelena Belova as well as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian. The video starts with a voice-over by Romanoff herself, who says that she has been an assassin, a spy as well as an Avenger and before that, she also had a family. The video also sees a fun sequence as they go on their mission and Alexei says that they should have brought the Avengers along and gets a quick bang by Yelena on his head. The film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Another clip from the upcomer was shared on Twitter by fans. This one features Yelena making fun of Natasha and her signature fighting stance as well as the hair flip. Take a look at the video here.

New #BlackWidow clip featuring Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson pic.twitter.com/7du7Igavdo — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) June 5, 2021

The movie is directed by Cate Shortland, with a script written by Eric Pearson and story co-written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. It will star David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters, and Rachel Weisz apart from Scarlett Johansson. Black Widow arrives in theatres as well as on Disney Plus on July 9, 2021.

Its official synopsis mentions, In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

