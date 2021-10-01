Scarlett Johansson And Disney Settle The High Profile 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have come to a settlement for one of the most high-profile cases of 2021, the Black Widow lawsuit. Both the parties released their statements and wrote that they are looking forward to work together. However, the details and terms of the deal are not disclosed yet.

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breaching her contract for Black Widow back in July this year. After nearly two months, the two parties have reached a settlement. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson released a statement highlighting she and Disney resolved their differences. She also stated she is proud of the work she has done with Disney and is looking forward to collaborating again in the future.

Scarlett Johansson's statment read, "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative friendship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Alan Bergman, chairman at Disney Studios also released a similar statement. Bergman shared he is pleased to have come to a mutual agreement with the Marvel actor and appreciated her contributions to the MCU. Bergman also revealed that Johansson is currently working with Disney for the film Tower Of Terror.

"I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's Tower of Terror."

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the much-awaited Marvel Studios' movie Black Widow. The film hit the theatres on July 9, 2021. Soon after its release, the film also debuted on the OTT giant Disney + Hotstar. Following the film's release, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing the movie simultaneously on the streaming platform. The actor claimed Disney breached her contract which promised the film's exclusive theatre run. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, was also against the film's online release.

Will Scarlett Johansson be in upcoming Marvel movies?

Scarlett Johansson has been a part of MCU since 2010's Iron Man 2. The actor played agent Natasha Romanoff in nine movies of Marvel Studios. However, she reportedly bid adieu to the cinematic universe after Black Widow.

Image: AP