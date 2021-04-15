Scarlett Johansson And Ryan Reynolds To Not Cross Paths In MCU; Here's Why

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds might not reunite on screen anytime soon. Turns out, Marvel is trying hard to make sure that Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow do not cross paths in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were previously married but parted ways after some time.

Black Widow to never cross paths with Deadpool

Scarlett Johansson will be once again seen as the fiery Avenger in the upcoming Black Widow. After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel decided to extend the MCU and explore several characters in the MCU through individual projects. Black Widow was one of them. Now, Deadpool is also expected to join the MCU soon.

But while Deadpool’s upcoming contribution to the MCU has been confirmed, We Got This Covered’s latest report suggests that Deadpool will not be crossing paths with one particular MCU character. This character is none other than Black Widow a.k.a. Scarlett Johansson. Furthermore, the report suggests that Reynolds might have also mentioned so in his contract.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson began dating in 2007. They were married from 2008 to 2011, but even while they were together, the couple was known for maintaining secrecy around their relationship and were rarely photographed together. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Scarlett mentioned that she got married at the age of 23 and did not really have an "understanding" of the same. The couple eventually announced their divorce in 2010.

The possibility of Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson crossing paths in MCU is quite rare and if this report is to be believed the chances are zero. Moreover, Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming Black Widow movie is set between the timeline of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. So before Black Widow passes away, she passes on the baton to Yelena Belova. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is expected to mark its comeback in 2023. Till then Marvel might come up with a different cross over for the film. Marvel is notorious for adding several crossovers and creating a connection between several timelines. Who knows, Black Widow might even meet Deadpool by dropping by from an alternate dimension where she is alive and fighting evil.

Image Credit: Scarlettjohanssonworld Instagram, Ryan Reynolds Instagram