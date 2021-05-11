Scarlett Johansson Calls Out HFPA; Says Its Behaviour 'bordered On Sexual Harassment'

NBC has decided to not air The Golden Globes 2022 after Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson started urging her industry colleagues to not get involved with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) which is a small group of journalists that decide on the nominations and the winners of the Golden Globes each year. In a recent chain of event, the HFPA has come under public scrutiny after Scarlette Johansson slammed the members for their behaviour which bordered sexual harassment.

During the 2021 Golden Globes Awards broadcast, the HFPA members addressed the issue that there is a lack of cultural diversity in the jury as there was not one black member on the board of international journalists. While several Hollywood celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen, Tina Fey, Mark Ruffalo and Amy Poehler have previously criticised the HFPA board for their lack of diversity, Scarlett Johansson is calling some of the members out for their sexist remarks. This has led NBC to altogether cancel airing the Golden Globes 2022.

Scarlett Johansson says HFPA members behaviour "bordered on sexual harassment"

According to a report by Deadline, Scarlett said that as an actor she is expected to participate in awards season to promote her film by attending press conferences and award ceremonies. She stated that in the past this has always meant facing sexist remarks and questions by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. The actor admitted that this is the reason why she has refused to participate in their conferences for many years now. The Black Widow actor further went on to allege that the HFPA was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. She concluded her statement by saying that she believes it is time to take a step back from the HFPA unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization and it's now time to focus on the importance and strength of unity within the industry as a whole.

After Scarlett Johansson shed light on her experiences with the HFPA, the jury board is currently bearing the brunt of overlooking the changes that were supposed to be made with contemporary times which includes cultural diversity or behavioural patterns towards women. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, NBC revealed the reason behind them not airing the upcoming Golden Globes 2022 that read, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform, However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes" and stated that they hope they will be in a position to air the Golden Globes in January 2023.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

