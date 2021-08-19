Scarlett Johansson, Husband Colin Jost Welcome First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who tied the knot in October 2020, welcomed their firstborn together. With the birth of her son Cosmo, with the Saturday Night Live star, the Black Widow actor is a mom of two now. The announcement was made by Colin with an Instagram post. “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he wrote. He further added, “Privacy would be greatly appreciated". He jokingly added on the next slide that all the enquiries should be directed to the couple’s publicist @chethinks, Michael Che.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Jost captioned the revelation post with hilarious hashtags “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime,” “#nokidspolicy” and “#we’regoingtodisneyworld.”. However, the couple did not reveal when their son was born.

With the birth of their son, the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live head writer and Weekend Update co-anchor became a father for the first time, while Johansson,36, is already a mother to a 6-year-old. She and her ex-husband and French journalist Romain Dauriac welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, in August 2014. The couple split in 2017, post which the Black Widow star started dating Colin publically.

More about Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's intimate wedding

Scarlett and Colin's wedding was an intimate one, and the couple's wedding wish was for people 'to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this (COVID-19) difficult time.'Their nuptials were confirmed by charity Meals on Wheels America, who revealed that the ceremony was attended by their immediate family and loved ones where all guests adhered to COVID-19 social distancing safety precautions recommended by the CDC (Centre for Disease Control).

The organisation also shared a picture of the Statten Island Ferry crossing the Hudson River with the slogan 'Jost Married' written above in bold letters. The star also spoke to People earlier about the intimate ceremony stating that keeping the nuptials low key made it feel intentional. She added that the couple wanted to feel like the ceremony had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being felt restricted 'by all these things'. If reports are to be believed, the wedding took place at the actors home in Palisades, New York with only a few family members and friends present. Colin also told Entertainment Weekly that he had left most of the wedding planning up to his wife.

IMAGE: AP