Scarlett Johansson Praises Elizabeth Olsen's Role In MCU, Says 'she Fits In Perfectly'

Scarlett Johansson has been acing the role of Black Widow throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since she first appeared in Iron Man 2 in 2010. 11 years after her MCU debut, she will now be getting her first standalone movie that is slated to release on July 9.

Other than her, MCU features female characters like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill who have impacted the storyline through their supporting roles. Recently, WandaVision featuring Elizabeth Olsen was released which surprised the fans and showed the true potential of the character. Now, in an interview, Scarlett talked about Elizabeth and opened up about her contribution to MCU.

Scarlett Johansson praises Elizabeth Olsen for her role

In WandaVision, we saw how Elizabeth Olsen aces the role of the Scarlet Witch and gives a clue to the possible connection to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As per Wegotthiscovered, Scarlett in an interview talked about the things that Elizabeth Olsen brought to the table throughout her presence in MCU. Black Widow actor addressed Elizabeth as "Lizzy".

Scarlett said that it was so great when Lizzy came on as they had Cobie Smulders (who plays the role of Maria Hill) and that both of them held the fort. When Lizzy came on, it was semi-balanced as the movies were very heavy on testosterone for a very long time. The actor called it "calibrated" and that it felt like they finally caught up.

She further stated that Lizzy is fantastic and also has a quirky sense of humour. She called her "professional" and added that whatever Elizabeth was doing was so hard and the physicality of what she was doing was also very hard. She was amazing at what she was creating out of nothing.

Scarlett praised Olsen's character and how she has created a whole new physicality and has such a sensuality to her. Along with this, Olsen also has a passion that amazed the actor. She added that it put her to shame and she thought to herself, "Wow this is like an amazing thing you’ve created, this mystical beautiful thing that had such strong like feminine energy’. It was much needed.”

More about Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostokoff AKA Red Guardian. Apart from them, the movie also features O.T. Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone. The story will revolve around the backstory of the character and what happened to her between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

