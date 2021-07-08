Scarlett Johansson Pregnant? 'Black Widow' Star-Colin Jost Reportedly Expecting 1st Child

Is the stork calling for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost? As per the rumour mills, the celebrity couple is expecting their first child together. The actor and the actor-writer are reportedly set to be parents ‘soon.’

Is Scarlett Johannson pregnant?

Scarlett Johannson and Colin Host are ‘thrilled’ for the upcoming arrival of their bundle of joy, as per a report on Page Six.

Sources stated that the Black Widow star has been keeping it quiet and maintaining a low profile. The actor is often seen going out and about in Amagansett and Montauk, walking her dogs on the beach, or having coffee. However, that has not been the case around this time.

The development is not new reportedly as the buzz around the 36-year-old's pregnancy had been growing for the past few days. This was sparked by her skipping promotional events for the upcoming film. This raised eyebrows not just considering it was a major release and needed a promotional push, but also because she was an executive producer.

Her only a few promotional events in the last few days included an appearance via Zoom on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fellon. She was conspicuous by her absence at a world premiere fan event in New York last week, which had co-star David Harbour in attendance.

Scarlett is already a mother to six-year-old Rose Dorothy Dauriac, her only child with ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac. The couple had parted ways after a three-year marriage in 2017.

This will be the first child for the Saturday Night Live artist. The couple had got married in October last year.

Meanwhile, action film Black Widow, a separate venture tracing the story of the Avenger, is gearing up for release on July 9.

