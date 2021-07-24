Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Bagged 'Black Widow' After Emily Blunt Turned It Down

Marvel Studios' Black Widow got its much-awaited release on June 29 and left the Marvel fanatics impressed with its high octane action and performance. Essaying the role for over a decade now, fans would have a hard time imagining another actor play the role of Black Widow other than Scarlett Johansson. However, the role did not come easy to the actor as she opened about her initial failure to bag the role.

Scarlett Johansson on getting a second chance

While talking to BBC Radio 1, Johansson revealed how she missed out on the chance to bag the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Admitting that she was a huge fan of the Iron Man movie, Johansson wished to work with Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr in the second instalment of the film. However, the actor revealed that she was 'pretty bummed' after failing to land the role.

It seemed like the role was in Scarlett Johansson's destiny after all, as the 36-year-old revealed that the actor originally cast for the role had to back out due to a conflicting schedule. This led the director of the Iron Man movie Jon Favreau to offer the role to Johansson who enthusiastically accepted the role. In the same interview, the actor had a word of advice to the budding actors on the ordeal of getting roles. Stating, "every opportunity is an opportunity to work", Johansson added, "you'll never get a better call than when you thought you lost a job then got it".

Emily Blunt on turning down Black Widow

The actor originally cast for the role was A Quiet Place actor Emily Blunt. She turned down the Marvel superhero role due to her commitment to Gulliver's Travels the same year. Emily Blunt addressed the topic at the Howard Stern Show saying, "I was contacted to do Gulliver's Travels. I didn't want to do Gulliver's Travels. It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make and they mean so much to me, the films that I do".

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow grossed $278 million worldwide since its release. Emily Blunt was last seen in an adventure movie titled Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson.

