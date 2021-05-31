Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why 'Black Widow' Is More Of A Fan Service Film; Read On

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has expressed her hopes that her upcoming solo outing as the titular MCU character will give the fans of the actor as well as the character, some closure. As per Johannson’s quote in the ScreenRant article where this information has been sourced from, the same was denied to the fans during the end of Avengers: Endgame. Time and again, the red that is on the ledger of Black Widow had been referenced in the MCU. Additionally, the sequences involving Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton constantly teased their past as spies and mercenaries. However, up until probably very recently, none of those stories had received a live-action.

Additionally, Scarlett Johansson was quoted saying that one of the reasons why a solo film is being made is because she, along with the director of the film, Cate Shortland, wanted the fans to have a sense of satisfaction. While on the topic, Johansson expressed her hope that through Black Widow, fans will be able to get some form of resolution following the character’s passing in Avengers: Endgame. In line with MCU’s current overarching theme of passing on the mantle, the Black Widow solo film trailer gives its viewers several new faces who can become the new Widow following the performance of Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. However, more information regarding the same is awaited. Details in connection to the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Black Widow:

As per the official synopsis of the film on the Marvel website, the latest addition to the list of Scarlett Johansson movies, Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. She will also be seen pursued by a force that will supposedly stop at nothing to bring her down. The movie, touted to be a stylised espionage thriller as well as a dysfunctional family drama, will also see Natasha dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow cast list features the likes of Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland.

