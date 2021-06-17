Scarlett Johansson Says Black Widow Has Changed And Is No Longer 'hypersexualised'

Scarlett Johansson is soon set to greet the fans once again, and possibly for the last time as the titular character from the upcoming MCU film Black Widow. She was introduced to the world, and in the MCU in 2010 with Iron Man 2. Since then, Black Widow became an indispensable and often hypersexualised member of the Avengers. Scarlett Johansson, now a 35-year-old actor and also a mother opened up about the evolution of her own self and also her cinematic alter ego Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson on the hypersexualisation of Black Widow

In her interview with Collider, Scarlett Johansson was asked how does the sexualisation of the superheroes has affected Black Widow. She had a straightforward reply to the question when she said that a lot of it has now changed. The change came, and some of it from herself as well. She is now much older than when the character was first introduced and a lot of time has passed between the first film and the upcoming one. Scarlett also mentioned how the past ten years have brought her more understanding of herself as a woman, and as a mother as well.

She mentioned Iron Man 2 where she was introduced to the audience for the first time. She said that even though the movie has its fun and enjoyable elements, Black Widow was referred to as a piece of something, "like a possession or a thing". She also recounted when in the film, Tony Stark looks at her and says "I want some" and once he also called her a piece of meat. She said that back then, she might have even thought of that as a compliment because her way of thinking is different.

Now, she mentions that Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow is no longer hypersexualised in the film. The perspective has changed, and that a lot of young girls and women are getting a positive message. She concluded by saying that it has been "incredible" for her to be a part of the change, and come out on the other side of the story, while at the same time staying in the old story but progressing.

Fans will get to see Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff for one more time in Black Widow. The events in the film take place after Captain America: Civil War. It glimpses into Natasha's personal life as a Black Widow. The cast consists of Florence Pugh, David K Harbour and Rachel Weisz in prominent roles. Black Widow's release date is set for July 9, 2021.

(Image: Black Widow Movie's Instagram)

