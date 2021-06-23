Scarlett Johansson Says Fans Will Finally Know What Happened In Budapest In "Black Widow"

Black Widow movie front liner Scarlett Johansson quite recently revealed that the film will reveal what truly happened in Budapest several years after it was mentioned for the very first time in the MCU. It so happened that during a recent late-night appearance during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, The leading Black Widow cast member managed to dodge the questions that could have contained the spoilers for the Black Widow movie. But, she did say that "You (the audience) finally get to know what happens in Budapest". The video clip interaction during which she revealed the same can be found below.

When Scarlett Johansson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

It is hoped that the upcoming film, Black Widow will help the fans get the long-awaited closure as well as take a deep dive into the past of the beloved MCU character at the same time. The film is also supposed to be the origin story for Florence Pugh's character in the film, given that it is believed that the current running overarching theme throughout the MCU is that of passing on the mantle to the next generation of superheroes. More details regarding the same are awaited.

A little about the Black Widow movie:

As per the official synopsis of the film on the Marvel website, the upcoming addition to the list of Scarlett Johansson movies, Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. She will also be seen pursued by a force that will supposedly stop at nothing to bring her down. The movie, touted to be a stylised espionage thriller as well as a dysfunctional family drama, will also see Natasha dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. As far as Black Widow release date is concerned, the film will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on July 9th, 2021.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow cast list is made up of names such as Florence Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour, who portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina, amongst others. Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland. More information regarding the exact function of the character of Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow will be shared with the readers as and when they will be made available.

Black Widow trailer:

