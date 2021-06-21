Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Thoughts On Black Widow's Controversial Death In 'Endgame'

Scarlett Johansson, who was seen playing the part of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow for since the introduction of the character in Iron Man 2, was recently quoted defending the character’s passing in Avengers: Endgame. While talking about the same, the Marriage Story actor said that as per her, her exit from the cinematic universe was justified and "made sense" to her. In addition to the same, the actor even dwelled on the rationale behind Black Widow’s sacrifice.

Scarlett Johansson on the death of Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame:

The officials at ETOnline quoted the star saying that “it made so much sense” that the character would ultimately sacrifice herself not just for the greater good of humanity, but, actually for her friends, which, as per Johansson was really at the heart of it. Additionally, she thought of the reactions on the part of the members of the audience after watching the scene as "funny". Previously, Scarlett Johansson had touched upon the over-sexualization of the characters during her initial years in the cinematic universe.

MCU fans famously panned the manner in which the makers of Avengers: Endgame ended the character arc of Natasha Romanoff. One of the main concerns and points of anguish amidst the enthusiasts of the cinematic universe was the lack of exploration of Natasha Romanoff’s story, even though she was introduced through Iron Man 2 close to a decade ago. It is hoped that the upcoming film, Black Widow will help the fans get the long-awaited closure as well as take a deep dive into the past of the beloved MCU character at the same time. The film is also supposed to be the origin story for Florence Pugh's character in the film, given that it is believed that the current running overarching theme throughout the MCU is that of passing on the mantle to the next generation of superheroes.

About Black Widow:

As per the official synopsis of the film on the Marvel website, the upcoming addition to the list of Scarlett Johansson movies, Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. She will also be seen pursued by a force that will supposedly stop at nothing to bring her down. The movie, touted to be a stylised espionage thriller as well as a dysfunctional family drama, will also see Natasha dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow cast list is made up of names such as Florence Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour, who portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina, amongst others. Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland. More information regarding the exact function of the character of Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow will be shared with the readers as and when they will be made available.

Black Widow trailer:

