Scarlett Johansson Slams 'outrageous' Rumours About Intimacy With Marvel Actor Benicio

Scarlett Johansson is among the prominent American actors best known for her prolific performances in movies namely Manny & Lo, Ghost World, Match Point, A Love Song for Bobby Long, Iron Man 2, among others. The actor recently opened up about an ‘outrageous’ rumour about her stating how it haunted her for years.

Scarlett Johansson was last seen in the Marvel superhero film, Black Widow essaying the lead role, and is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy movie, Asteroid City which is expected to hit the screens this year.

Scarlett Johansson talks about her sex rumour with Marvel actor

According to the recent interaction on the "9 to 5ish with theSkimm" podcast, the actor talked about the rumour about her getting intimate with Marvel actor Benicio del Toro in an elevator. She opened up about the rumour when she was asked to recall that one weird headline or random things she’d heard about herself. While recalling the same, she mentioned that the rumour went on for a long time and was probably still in the air.

"There was a rumor that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator. They probably still write those things about people, maybe, but I felt like when I was younger, it was more acceptable to write really nasty, slutty things about young actresses.”

She even stated that it was more acceptable to write really nasty, slutty things about young actresses when she was younger while adding how ‘outrageous’ it was. While pouring her heart out, she added, “That was a story that followed me for a long time, but I always thought that was outrageous. And also, I always was like thinking to myself, 'Oh, that would be tough. The very short period of the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me. I'm the person who's terrified of being caught doing something I'm not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me, if you know me personally."

It all began after the Marvel actor Benicio del Toro appeared in an interview with Esquire in 2005 and gave a hint about their intimate affair in an elevator. He said, “Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don’t know. Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination. Let’s not promote it. I’m sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time, either."

Image: AP