Scarlett Johansson Talks About 'making Career' Out Of Controversies: 'It's Just Who I Am'

Scarlett Johansson isn't afraid of causing a stir but she wants people to know she's "also a person," as she puts it. The 36-year-old two-time Oscar contender provoked backlash over two movie roles and the favourable remarks she made about director Woody Allen during her rise to fame in recent decades as the breakthrough female superhero Black Widow in the Avengers films. Regarding her controversies, Johansson said tartly in a discussion published in UK Magazine's The Gentlewoman's Spring/Summer 2021 issue, that she managed to turn 'being pulled into controversies' a part of her career.

Scarlett Johansson told the magazine that she was going to have an opinion about things and speak her mind. She further said that people made mistakes and later realised that what they had said or done was wrong but as actors, the onus was on them to always be politically correct. She told the interviewer that she would rather have people remember that she was also a person, or that she could and would make mistakes. She was vehement in the belief that actors had not made a choice to be politicians and that they should not be treated like politicians who were accountable for their actions. She said it was one thing for people to comment on Scarlett Johansson's movies, but her opinions were hers.

Johansson said in the interview that no matter what someone like her said, people were going to take it and twist it around. She commented that people these days equated judging others to being self-aware. She further blamed phones for being the cause of people becoming more invasive and skewering the view of reality. She said that having a phone in hand meant that people could click anyone at any given time which made celebrities akin to an opened nerve ready to be struck at all times.

The star of the upcoming standalone film Black Widow was accused of whitewashing in 2017 after accepting the lead role in Rupert Sanders' Ghost in the Shell, a film adaptation of a Japanese manga series, E! Online reported. A year later, news that Johansson had been cast as a transgender man in the very same director's new movie Rub & Tug sparked outrage among LGBTQ people and allies. She eventually dropped out of the film due to ethical concerns raised surrounding her casting.

In 2019, Johansson sparked more controversy by praising Allen, who directed her films Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, despite allegations of molestation by his estranged daughter Dylan Farrow. He refuted her claims of molestation and abuse. Johansson had told The Hollywood Reporter that she loved Woody Allen and she would work with him at any given time. She also said that she believed in him, which was not taken well by people.

