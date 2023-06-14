Scarlett Johansson To Margot Robbie, Asteroid City Cast Arrives In Style At NYC Premiere

Quick links:
Wes Anderson's Asteroid City's premiere was organised on Wednesday in New York City. The event was attended by several celebrities including Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and more.
Scarlett Johansson attended the screening event in a white strapless gown. She is also playing a part in the movie.
Maya Hawke marked her presence in a black dress. She paired it with a matching cap. Like the film, she brought out her quirky side.
Dylan Mulvaney had a goth moment in an all-black ensemble and smoky eyes. The spike updo was the highlight of her ensemble.