Scarlett Johansson Urges Hollywood To "step Back" & Withdraw Support From HFPA; Here's Why

Scarlett Johansson has urged the industry to not work with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Scarlett Johansson’s statement comes after the HFPA revealed their plan to increase representation in their committee. The HFPA found itself in hot water after it was revealed that the committee did not have any person of colour for nearly 20 years. Scarlett Johansson in her statement also spoke about the personal issues she has faced while dealing with HFPA members.

Scarlett Johansson urges industry to withdraw support from the HFPA

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is the organization that conducts the prestigious award show, Golden Globes. But just days before Golden Globes 2021, a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA did not include a single Black member in its committee for nearly 20 years. This revelation caused a major controversy and many industry members are urging people to not support the organization anymore till visible changes are made.

Recently, in a statement given to Variety, Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson opened up about how the industry needs to stay firm and cut ties with the HFPA till people of colour are included in the committee. In the statement, Scarlett said that as an actor, while promoting her film, she is expected to take part in award season and attend press conferences for the same.

But while participating in such conferences, Scarlett revealed that it often led to “facing sexist questions and remarks” from certain HFPA members. She added these questions and remarks bordered on “sexual harassment”. These questions even led to Scarlett Johansson not participating in any conferences for the last few years. In her statement, Scarlett Johansson mentioned how the HFPA is an organization that been validated by former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

She said that this validation was a part of gaining momentum for Academy recognition and this tactic was further implemented by other industry members. Hence, Scarlett Johansson has stated that unless the HFPA makes fundamental reforms within its organization, the industry should take a “step back” and unite on this pressure as an industry.

Scarlett Johansson’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also chimed in on Twitter about this issue. He shared a statement about how HFPA should make the changes they have chosen to commit before Golden Globes 2022. If these changes are not made, industry members will refrain from attending any HFPA sanctioned events. In his statement, Mark Ruffalo said that as a recent winner of the Golden Globe award he does not feel “proud or happy” about being a recipient of the award. Take a look at Mark Ruffalo’s statement below.

