Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Final Trailer Dropped By Marvel Studios; Watch Video

Black Widow is an upcoming superhero film based on Marvel Comics and is intended to be the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role along with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz in prominent roles. The final Black Widow trailer was released on June 2, 2021, and here’s all you need to know about it.

A look at the final Black Widow trailer

The release of Black Widow has been delayed for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic and after much anticipation, MCU has dropped the final trailer for the film which releases on July 9, 2021. The 2 and a half minutes trailer shows Scarlett Johansson's character, Natasha teaming up with some of her old buddies to fight off the Taskmaster. The trailer also reveals about The Red Room, a facility that brainwashes women turning them into assassins, and use them as mindless killing machines. It suggests that Natasha's sister was subjected to this form of human experimentation and how the Taskmaster controls and is associated with the Red Room. Taskmaster can be seen giving everyone a tough time, who has the power to mimic any superhero's fighting style. Have a look at the Black Widow trailer below.

Sharing the trailer, Marvel Studios wrote, "'At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.' Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. In theatres July 9 or on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required.”

Fans are quite excited for the film’s release and dropped comments such as, “My hype for this movie was dead, UNTIL NOW”, “I can't imagine how amazing the action scenes in this movie will be”, “I don’t need a final trailer, I’m already hyped.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Black Widow

Black Widow is slated to release in the US on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theatres and through Disney+ with Premier Access. The movie will be the first film in Phase Four of the MCU and the release was delayed three times from the original May 2020 release. This is expected to be the final film to feature Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow as the character was killed in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM BLACK WIDOW TRAILER)

