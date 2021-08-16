Scarlett Johansson's Fans Request Her To Play 'Poison Ivy' In Upcoming DCEU Project

Hollywood Actor Scarlett Johansson dominates mainstream headlines with Black Widow for several months by suing Disney over the film's release format. There have been speculations amid her tug of war with the leading producing company, that the DCEU have now approached Johansson to be a part of their universe. As the rumours started surfacing on the Internet, many of her fans and followers have even found a character for the star.

Scarlett Johansson's fans demand to see Black Widow in the upcoming DCEU project

Many of Scarlett Johansson's fans and followers have taken to their social media handles and started trending '#ScarlettJohansson' on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Ever since the rumours of James Gunn developing a project around Poison Ivy, many fans have been demanding to see Black Widow star in the project.

Seeing Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy would be GREAT!!! I just hope that she gets a good movie with this part (if she does end up being Poison Ivy)!!! Plussss, the combo of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn with Scarlett Johansson's Poison Ivy...will be such a killer!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/dBOKwHCpoA — JT💪👊 (@Jtsalayog) August 12, 2021

A fan demanded, "So … '#WB' should be desperately trying to get #ScarlettJohansson to be #PoisonIvy in a '#gothamcitysirens' movie with '#MargotRobbie' right now right….” While another one tweeted, "Seeing Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy would be GREAT!!! I just hope that she gets a good movie with this part (if she does end up being Poison Ivy)!!! Plussss, the combo of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn with Scarlett Johansson’s Poison Ivy…will be such a killer!!!”

supergirl just wrapped, jodie whittaker is filming her last episode, and killing eve wraps in like two months. i have nothing left to live for — ruby (@randomsapphic_) August 15, 2021

I NEED SCARLETT JOHANSSON TO PLAY POISON IVY RN. JUST IMAGINE HOW PERFECT MARGOT AND SCARLETT WOULD BE TOGETHER OMFL — Lourd's lemon (@LemonLourd) August 14, 2021

Many Twitter users also celebrated the fact that Johansson and Margot Robbie would be sharing the big screen. A netizen added, "I need Scarlett Johansson to play Poison Ivy Rn. Just imagine how perfect Margot and Scarlett would be together OMFL.” Another one chipped in, "you can live for the idea of scarlett johansson playing poison ivy being gay with margo robbie as harley quinn."

She had THE BREAK right after finishing TSS and on a recent interview she said she wants poison ivy to be introduced into the DCEU.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — winter bear (@wbear_contritum) August 14, 2021

Rumour has it that James Gunn is interested on doing another movie that could potentially introduce poison ivy... And with the hype over Scarlett Johansson possibly joining the DCEU it seems to me this could be it — winter bear (@wbear_contritum) August 14, 2021

If Scarlett Johansson goes to DC she’d be a fire poison ivy — ψShanNanaue〠 (@_Shannabis) August 13, 2021

A user wrote, "She had THE BREAK right after finishing TSS and on a recent interview she said she wants poison ivy to be introduced into the DCEU. '#ReleaseTheAyerCut.'" The user went on to say, "Rumour has it that James Gunn is interested on doing another movie that could potentially introduce poison ivy... And with the hype over Scarlett Johansson possibly joining the DCEU it seems to me this could be it." Another Twitter user added, "If Scarlett Johansson goes to DC she’d be a fire poison ivy."

IMAGE: SCARLETT JOHANSSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.