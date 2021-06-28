Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Refused To Rehearse 'Black Widow's' Lines With Her

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson rose to global prominence through her superhero role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After appearing in nearly seven MCU superhero films as Natasha Romanoff, the 36-year-old actor is set to appear in a standalone superhero role in the upcoming film Black Widow. In a recent interview, the Marriage Story actor revealed why her husband Colin Jost would not read the lines of the Black Widow script with her.

Scarlett Johansson recently featured in SiriusXM's podcast called The Jess Cagle Show. The host asked Johansson who was the person in her life who would get most excited about her projects in Marvel's universe and would want to know about what was going to happen and the host named her husband Colin Jost who would be one of them since he is a comic book fan. Johansson said that Colin, who has been a writer of Saturday Night Live since 2005, had been reading comic books while he was growing up and is a big fan of Wolverine. However, she mentioned that he hated spoilers and they cannot tell him anything and he would not even pry.

The Jojo Rabit actor talked about her time in London while shooting Black Widow and Colin Jost was also in the city shooting Tom & Jerry and it worked out great for them since it was rare that they both were together in the same city for a long time. Johansson said she was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence and he did not want to hear anything about it. Johansson, who married Jost in October 2020, said he would obviously want to know about her day but as soon as she started to talk more about the film and asked him to read the scene with her, he would get concerned about the spoilers. She said he wanted a kind of 'spoiler alert' before they read the lines together.

A look at Black Widow cast

Black Widow, which is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, will be the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set after 2016's Captain America: Civil War and Natasha Romanoff will be forced to confront her past in the film. Rachel Weisz's character Melina and David Harbour's Red Guardian will serve as the parental figures to Natasha whereas Florence Pugh will appear as her sister figure Yelena Belova. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on July 9, 2021, in the United States and the United Kingdom. It will also premiere on Disney+ for people with Premier Access.

