Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit: Gender Equality Advocates Accuse Disney Of 'sexist Attack'

Women In Film, ReFrame, and Time's Up have partnered to release a joint statement, accusing The Walt Disney Company of launching a "gendered character attack," at Scarlett Johansson. On July 29, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over a breach in her contract, when the company released Black Widow simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+. She also claimed that the breach cost her a potential $50 million.

Gender Equality Advocates accuse Disney of 'Gendered character attack'

Disney's statement in response to Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit did not sit well with Women In Film, ReFrame, and Time's Up, all of whom have been staunch advocates of gender equality. In response to Disney's statement, the three organizations launched their own joint statement accusing the former of gender inequality. While they took a stand on the social issue, they did not take any position on issues of finance.

Their statement read:

While we take no position on the business issues in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company, we stand firmly against Disney’s recent statement which attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights. This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism.

The Black Widow star also received support from her distinguished agent, CAA co-chair Bryan Lourd. The agent who usually does not make public statements, in a rare appearance, said:

They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t. Scarlett has been Disney’s partner on nine movies, which have earned Disney and its shareholders billions. The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of. Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she, and all of the actors, writers, directors, producers and the Marvel creative team have been a part of for well over a decade.

More information on what caused Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney can be found, here.

What did Disney's response to Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit say?

Fans who have been reading all about Scarlett Johansson's legal battle with Disney will know about the bombshell statement the company made in retaliation. However, for fans who don't know what sparked this gender inequality debate, here's what a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company said in response to Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit:

The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premiere Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.

