‘Schitt's Creek’ Actor Annie Murphy To Star & Executive Produce ‘Witness Protection’

Schitt’s Creek Emmy winning star Annie Murphy, who has won over the audience with her performance in popular sitcom Schitt's Creek, is all set to appear in Witness Protection. Taking to her Instagram, the actor expressed her excitement about reuniting with writers Rupinder Gill and David West Read of the Emmy winner Schitt's Creek, who will executive produce and write the feature project. The actor, who is also executively producing the feature, will essay the role of a woman, defined by romantic relationships who will take on the responsibility of keeping criminals at bay.

Annie Murphy to work for a female-driven comedy label

Witness Protection will be an MRC Film's female-driven comedy label production and will be helmed by Becky Sloviter. Expressing excitement on her upcoming role, Annie took to her Instagram and shared an article by Deadline revealing the project and posted a picture with her Schitt's Creek writers, who are helming her new project as well. Her caption read "Reunited with mother and father and it feels sooo goooood! @rupindstagram @westread".

The feature will revolve around a woman who shapes her life with her romantic encounters, but as she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out what her true self is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay. The original idea for the project was curated in-house at Alloy Entertainment, which worked with Murphy to refine the project that ultimately got sold to MRC Film after detailed negotiations. Elysa Dutton and Leslie Morgenstein will produce for Alloy Entertainment, with Sloviter producing for MRC.

Annie Murphy of the Schitt's Creek fame

Murphy essays the role of Alexis Rose, the daughter of former video baron Johnny Rose played by Eugene Levy and soap actress Moira Rose played by Catherine O’Hara for 80 episodes on Schitt's Creek. The actor has received accolades and lauds for her role, as she won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys last year. The show has broken records and became the most awarded comedy series in a single year as it bagged nine Emmy wins, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and many more for its sixth and last season.

Murphy can also be seen playing the role of Allison on AMC’s new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself, a dark comedy that follows the secret life of a wife. Her recent guest appearances off-camera include Robot Chicken (Cartoon Network), American Dad, and Family Guy (20th Century Fox). Annie is also going to be featured in the much anticipated second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll.

