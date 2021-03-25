'Schitt's Creek' Actor Daniel Levy 'thrilled' With Show's PGA Win, But Makes A Complaint

Schitt's Creek recently won the outstanding producer award at the 2021 PGA Awards. Daniel Levy in Schitt's Creek is seen playing the role of David Rose, who shared the news with his fans. However, he also made a sarcastic comment about his face being cropped from the picture. Take a look at Daniel Levy celebrating the achievement.

Schitt's Creek actor Daniel Levy thrilled to win the PGA award

Daniel Levy took to his Instagram handle to share the post announcing his show received the outstanding producer award. In the picture, the Producer's Guild's official handle shared, Daniel's face has been cropped. Complaining about the same, he wrote that he was thrilled 'to be cut out of this picture' and to announce their win for the final season. He thanked his entire team of Schitt's Creek. Take a look at his Instagram story here.

Schitt's Creek awards in 2021

The show won several awards in 2021 for its final season. Schitt's Creek awards of 2021 include Members' Choice Series Ensemble at the ACTRA Award in Toronto, Best Achievement in Casting at Canadian Screen Awards. Actors like Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy also won awards at the Critics' Choice Television Awards. Catherine O'Hara won the Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe awards.

A sneak peek into Daniel Levy's Instagram

Daniel recently shared a picture from his show. He shared a picture from David and Patrick's wedding ceremony. He wrote, "Also, yes, they get married. If this is a spoiler to you, the finale was a year ago and this photo has been circulating for a long time. So, like, just choose to be happy for them and not mad at me?" He even shared a picture from a photoshoot for the Critics' Choice awards. He wrote, "A few more from last night. Because we live for the drama." He wore a black three-piece suit and shared a black and white picture of the same. He posed while looking at his handcuffs for the picture. Take a look at Daniel Levy's photos here.

