'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Shares Cast Photo With Funny Caption, Dan Levy Responds

CBC's hit comedy show Schitt's Creek recently bagged the award for an "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" on Sunday, April 4 2021 at the SAG Awards 2021. In celebration of the win, Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy shared a photo with the rest of the Schitt's Creek cast along with a hilarious caption. In the caption, Annie Murphy congratulated her co-stars and thanked them for the win; however, Annie seemingly changed the meaning of the acronym for the SAG awards instead calling it "Smells Amazing, Guys".

Annie's hilarious caption received an even more hilarious answer from her Schitt's Creek co-star Dan Levy. Annie Murphy's Instagram caption read, "So proud of my sweet friends who won, and helped me win a SAG (Smells Amazing, Guys!) award last night. I'm not sure how I got one due to the fact that I insist on wearing natural deodorant and was laughed at every day on set for smelling bad, but I'll take it! Thanks for collectively masking my scent, my loves. I MISS YOU.". Take a look at Annie Murphy's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Annie Murphy's photo

Annie Murphy's recent photo with her funny caption prompted an even funnier response from her Schitt's Creek cast member Dan Levy who talked about how rubbing crystals on one's armpits not having the desired effect in response. Many of the show's fans left comments congratulating the actress and the rest of the cast on their recent SAG win while other fans left comments laughing at the caption and talking about how they "understood" the "struggle". Some fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the show's cast expressing their affection for the show and their well-deserved win at the SAG awards 2021. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about 'Schitt's Creek'

CBC's hit comedy premiered in 2015 airing its finale last year in April, culminating in a total of 80 Schitt's Creek episodes. The Schitt's Creek cast includes Dan and Eugene Levy alongside Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy as the Rose family. The Rose family is formerly affluent and out-of-touch when it comes to real-life due to their formerly insane wealth. The family loses all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property the family owns.

Source - Still from Schitt's Creek trailer

