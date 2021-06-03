Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Shares Throwback Picture On Pride Month From This Iconic Scene

Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek ended over a year ago, but ardent fans and followers of the show cannot get over the well-written storyline as well as the beautiful growth each character witnessed over the six seasons. One of the most loved characters from the show, David Rose, played by actor Dan Levy was applauded by people for his portrayal of a pansexual character and how it was so quietly introduced, without making a big fuss about it with the 'It's the wine, not the label' scene. Pride Month started a couple of days ago and people across the globe are coming forward to celebrate and acknowledge the LGBTQIA+ community and actor Dan Levy is one of them.

Schitt's Creek cast member Dan Levy welcomes Pride Month

Dan Levy took to his Instagram handle yesterday and shared a throwback picture of a huge billboard, where he could be seen kissing his onscreen partner Noah Reid, who played the role of David's love interest and business partner Patrick Brewer. Levy posted that image in order to welcome Pride Month, which is celebrated in June every year to celebrate the LBGTQ culture and support their rights. Along with the picture, Dan Levy just captioned it 'Proud'.

Dan Levy's 'it's the wine, not the label' scene from Schitt's Creek

One of the most subtle yet memorable and impactful scenes from the series was when David Rose came out as pansexual to his friend Stevie. Levy talks about his sexuality through a wine metaphor and states that he does drink red wine, but sometimes he has white wine as well. When asked by Stevie whether he really is open to all kinds of wines, Dan addresses that it's the wine he likes and not the label, thereby accepting and coming out as queer.

Netizens react to Dan Levy's post

Dan Levy's character David Rose is one of the most well-represented queer characters in recent times and his Instagram post to welcome Pride Month had many fans thanking him for the beautiful representation of the community on screen. While one of Dan's followers wrote, "I love u so so much thank u for everything you've done. I finally feel represented and I'm so grateful to u <3", others stated that they loved the show more than he could ever know and that it was just iconic in every aspect. The post garnered close to 450k likes within just 24 hours.

