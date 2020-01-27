Sci-fi Movies That Almost Got Shelved: I, Robot, Running Man, And Others

Science fiction as a genre in cinema has expanded drastically in the past few years. The emergence of CGI and various animation tools have not only aided but also fuelled the popularity of the genre. However, during the time when films were still figuring technology out, there were some classics which almost got shelved due to various reasons. Here is a list of a few films that almost never happened.

Famous sci-fi movies that almost did not happen

The Running Man

The 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was a success at the box office. Arnold, being at his prime at the time, was a major selling point for the film. The movie spoke about a dystopian future where people live in sorrowful conditions. The movie transported its audience to what they predicted would happen in 2019. While a few of their predictions did come true, most of them thankfully did not.

Conquest of the Planet of Apes

A huge hit at the box office in 1972, the film managed to talk about a distant future where all animals have been wiped out due to a plague. This leads to humans domesticating apes and later ill-treating them as slaves. This results in a rebellion among the apes against their human oppressors. This film also became the starting point for the Planet of the Apes series we know today.

I, Robot

Considered as one of the biggest hits of Will Smith, I, Robot was also almost shelved due to reasons unknown. However, the film did get a release and became a huge box office success. The film is set in the year 2020 and an investigation is conducted to deduce and understand if a robot has gone rogue and broken the laws of robotics.

I Am Legend

The film directed by Francis Lawrence earned several accolades upon its release and is one of the highest-rated films of Will Smith. The film talks about a future where a scientist is the only human survivor in a plague filled world. It is on to his shoulders to reverse the effects of this man-made catastrophe by using his immune blood.

