Science Fiction movies that fans wish would get a fitting sequel

Movie enthusiasts often love to get transported to a different world full of unlimited possibilities. In such cases, science fiction films often bridge that gap between reality and fantasy. Here are some films that fans wished would get a sequel.

The Martian

Matt Damon starrer The Martian was a huge success in 2015 and was praised immensely for his performance. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie won many accolades and praises from critics as well as fans. The Martian’s story revolves around Mark Watney when he is stranded on the red planet after his crew abandons him presuming him to be dead. Limited supply of food and lack of information pose a terrible threat to the astronaut. This film was loved by fans and even earned a 90% score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. Fans have wished for a sequel of the film, either following the life of the character after the events of the film, or with a whole new protagonist.

Interstellar

The Christopher Nolan directed film Interstellar was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the director. The film is known for its unique screenplay and storytelling which Nolan brought forth beautifully, according to critics. Fans of the 2014 film have been vocal on several occasions about the possibility of a sequel for the film. The movie even won accolades for its visual effects.

Inception

The heist film Inception, by director Christopher Nolan, was loved immensely by fans. The film went on to earn big numbers at the box office and also was heavily praised by critics. The 2010-released film is still considered to be a benchmark in Nolan’s career and fans have expected more from the director in the form of a possible sequel.

