'Scooby-Doo' Co-creator Ken Spears Passes Away At 82 Due To Lewy Body Dementia

American television editor Ken Spears, who is best known as the co-creator of the much-acclaimed animated series Scooby-Doo, passes away. Ken Spears was 82 years old. According to Variety, Ken Spears is survived by his sons, Kevin and Chris, their wives, as well as his five grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren. Ken’s son, Kevin Spears, revealed to Variety that his father died on Friday, November 6, 2020, from complications related to Lewy body dementia.

During the interview, Kevin Spears revealed that his father will forever be known for his wit, his family loyalty, his story-telling, and his solid work ethic. He added that Ken had not only made a lasting impact on his family but has also influenced the lives of many as the co-creator of the animated series, Scooby-Doo. Kevin also revealed that his father has been a role model for him and his family throughout his life and that he will continue to live in their hearts.

President of Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register, revealed in a statement that Warner Bros. Animation is saddened to hear of the passing of Ken Spears. He added that Ken was a genuine innovator in the industry whose gifts of satire and storytelling continue to entertain the audience. He concluded saying that they continue to be inspired by his work and are also honoured to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters. Ken Spears' death has also shocked many of his fans as they have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the American creator.

About Ken Spears

Spears co-created the much-acclaimed animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, in the year 1969 along with his partner Joe Ruby. For Hanna Barbera Productions and CBS, Ruby and Spears also created the much-appreciated animated series Jabberjaw and Dynomutt. In 1977, writing partners Ken Spears and Joe Ruby founded their own company Ruby-Spears Productions and created a myriad of famous shows such as Mister T, Fangface, and Sectaurs. Ruby-Spears also created many famous animated reboots of Saturday morning classics, including Alvin and the Chipmunks and Superman. Ruby passed away in August at the age of 87.

About Scooby Doo, Where Are You!

The much-acclaimed animated adventure-comedy series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, released in 1969. The show was created by Joe Ruby, Ken Spears, Joseph Barbera and starred Don Messick, Casey Kasem, and Nicole Jaffe in lead roles. The show revolves around a group of teen friends and their Great Dane (Scooby-Doo) who drive to solve strange and humorous mysteries in a bright green van while returning from or going to a regular teen case. The show was bankrolled under the banner Hanna-Barbera Productions, Taft Broadcasting.

