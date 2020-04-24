Scott Disick Called Out For Posting Earth Day Beach Picture, Fans Call Him 'tone-deaf'

Even though the public beaches in Los Angeles are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like it did not stop Scott Disick from enjoying his Earth Day. Annoying a lot of fans, Scott was enjoying riding his electric bicycle on a private beach in Malibu on April 22. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame shared the picture on his social media.

Scott Disick under internet fire for Earth Day beach picture

Scott Disick is seen dressed up in a black tee and pair of charcoal grey shorts. He topped the look with a checkered jacket and a pair of white sneakers and is seen rocking a pair of black glares. Disick captioned the post, "Earth Day at its finest on my @juicedbikes" [sic]

Even though he was following social distancing orders, Scott Disick was seen cruising on private sands. Fans did not think that the post was appropriate and called him out for it. One fan wrote, "Seriously no one needs to see you biking in your private beach, the most tone-deaf person ever”.

Another fan used Scott Disick's ex-Kourtney Kardashian's line and swapped Kim's name for Scott's. The user wrote, "Scott there are people that are dying”. Another frustrated fan commented, "I mean seriously I personally know people everyday that are risking their lives on the front lines… meanwhile you’re out here taking insta photos…how entitled are these people???”. [sic]

It seems that Sophia Richie and Scott Disick's relationship is going strong amid the Coronavirus quarantine. Scott's reunion with Kourtney for his birthday had a lot of fans talking but it seems that Sophia was not bothered with it. A source close to the two revealed that Sophie knows they have a lot of history together and appreciates how well Scott and Kourtney co-parent their kids.

