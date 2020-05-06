Scott Disick Checked Into Rehab To Deal With His Parents' Deaths, Not Substance Abuse

According to a news portal, Scott Disick has gone into rehab; however, it has nothing to do with substance abuse. Recently, there were several rumours surrounding Scott Disick which led to the assumption that the model had gone into rehab due to alcohol and cocaine abuse. Scott Disick checked into a rehab facility in Colorado on Monday and that’s when all the rumours began.

Scott Disick checks into rehab, know why

Scott Disick's lawyer recently spoke to a news portal and cleared out several details. It was revealed that Scott checked into rehab to cope with the death of his parents. Scott Disick’s lawyer revealed that for many years, Scott has been silently suffering due to the death of his mother, which was sudden. After 3 months, Scott Disick lost his father too and therefore he checked into a rehab facility to work on his past traumas. The lawyer clearly stated that Scott Disick has not checked in for any substance abuse.

Not too long ago, a picture of Scott Disick in the facility had leaked online. This caused Scott to leave the treatment and head back home. Several violations were charged against this type of invasion of one’s privacy. The lawyers mentioned that they were alarmed by the invasion of privacy and planned on taking strong legal action. Some days later, a new statement was released which stated that the lawyers will work with the authorities and help them in further investigation.

The facility mentioned that they take it upon themselves when it comes to the privacy of their clients. They even mentioned that they will take care of the case with the utmost care. Further on, they mentioned that it is not in their policy to disclose any patient-specific details online or anywhere. The facility has assured that it will take all necessary measures and action against those who have broken this law. Currently, Scott Disick has headed home in Los Angeles and is spending his time in lockdown there.

