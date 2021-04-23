Scott Disick Declares Love For Kourtney, Says Ready To Marry Her 'right Here Right Now'

Reality star Scott Disick put his heart on his sleeves and while having lunch with his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kar-Jenner family declared his love for her. In the last few KUWTK episodes, Kourtney's sisters Khole and Kim have been trying very hard to get the ex-flames back together and while Scott and Kourtney have always played it off, the latest episode was the first time when Scott clearly confessed his feelings for the mother of his three kids.

Scott Disick declares his love for Kourtney Kardashian and inquires about their future

The revelation came after Scott saw Kourtney flirting with the lifeguard who works in the vacation home that the Kardashians have rented in Malibu to spend some family time amid the ongoing pandemic. Although Kourtney assured him that it was nothing but harmless flirting, Scott revealed that it hurts him to see Kourt with anyone else and he is stuck being in a limbo state with her. Scott also talked about it with Khole and Kim and they asked him to "man up" and tell Kourtney how he feels.

When the family was having dinner together, Khloe asked them "when are they getting back together." To this Scott looked and Kourtney and said, "Kourtney I love you. I can marry you right here, right now." Kourtney quickly replied saying that this is not a dinner table conversation and ended the topic. In the personal KUWTK camera, Kourtney revealed that she felt ambushed then and even though Scott and she have talked about their future, she says that she is still not clear.

Scott tells Kourtney that he is not happy

When Scott and Kourtney got to talk privately, he pressed on the life guard's topic again and said that he started the conversation to shed some light on their future. He told Kourtney that she never says no, leaving the door open which ignited hope in him. When Kourtney told him that she is currently happy with the way her life is right now, Scott quickly retorted with "Well. I am not." When Kourtney told Scott that they'd always be a family, the latter noted that he wanted "a little bit more" and he couldn't understand why they can't work things out since they are so close. In the confessional, Kourtney revealed that even though her ex-husband has tried many times to win her back, her answer will not change unless he changes his actions and he knows what she is talking about.

The KUWTK episodes that are currently airing were shot last year and it seems that both Scott and Kourtney have moved on. While Scott has made it public that he is in a relationship with 22-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, Kourtney Kardashian is dating musician Travis Barker who also got her name tattooed on his chest recently.

