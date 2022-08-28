Scott Disick 'excommunicated' By Kardashian-Jenner Clan? Kris Jenner Issues Clarification

It was recently claimed that Scott Disick's rapport with the Kardashian-Jenner clan has turned sour following Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. It was also mentioned that Scott has been 'excommunicated' by the entire family. However, Kris Jenner has quashed the rumours with her recent statement, mentioning that Scott has a 'special' place in their family. Responding to the rumours on Instagram, Kris stressed that Scott Disick will 'never be exiled.'

Kris Jenner denies Scott Disick has been 'excommunicated' by their family

Rubbishing the rumours, Kris wrote, "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family." She continued, "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family. We love him and not true!"

The statement comes shortly after a source told Page Six that the Talentless Clothing founder has been sidelined as the family now prioritises Travis. The insider also said he had 'regroup' following Kourtney's nuptials. “Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group," the source said and added, "He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."

In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Disick had spoken about his changing dynamic with the family following Kourtney's engagement. He spoke about being "left out" after he was not invited to one of their bashes. He told Kris, "For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s**t." Jenner also mentioned that he should "grow up" and act maturely in situations.

Scott dated Kourtney Kardashian for 9 long years before parting ways in 2015. They share three kids together, namely - Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Scott Disick involved in a car accident

Scott Disick also recently got into a single-car collision, sustaining 'minor injuries' after his Lamborghini Urus crashed into a stone mailbox, TMZ reported. The 39-year-old was alone in the car, with reports suggesting he got a "minor cut" to his head. Disick wasn't cited for any crime, and his car was towed away from the scene. Visuals from the accident showed Scott's Lamborghini SUV rolled over in the wreck.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LETTHELORDBEWITHYOU/ @KRISJENNER)