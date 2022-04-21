Scott Disick Gives Hilarious Reaction After His Ex Sofia Richie Announces Engagement

Popular model Sofia Richie recently took to her social media account to announce her engagement to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge and wishes poured in for the duo. The model earlier famously dated Scott Disick for three years, before they parted ways in 2020. Scott Disick, who is the ex of Kourtney Kardashian as well, has reacted to Sofia Richie's engagement announcement in a hilarious way.

Scott Disick reacts to Sofia Richie's engagement

Scott Disick took to his social media account on April 21, a few hours after Sofia Richie announced her engagement to Grainge and had fans laughing their hearts out. He compared himself to the popular character from Good Luck Chuck, Charlie, played by Dane Cook. He uploaded a picture of himself on a boat and captioned it, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck." In the popular 2007 romantic comedy, Chuck realises that it is only after a woman has been with him, does she finds her soul mate. It is important to note that this is not the first ex of Scott's to get engaged as Sofia's engagement comes after Kourtney's, whom he shares three children with.

The post attracted heaps of attention and several fans took to the comments section as they hilariously laughed at Scott's reaction to his ex's engagement. Some appreciated him for making a joke about the situation and called him 'too funny', while others were glad the Scott they fell in love with during Keeping Up With The Kardashians was back. Several also posed laughing and fire emoticons in the comments of his post. Some also hilariously asked the reality star to date them, as they wished to get married soon.

Sofia Richie took to her social media account on April 21 and said that she has some important news to share with her fans and followers. The model shared that she had gotten engaged to Elliot Grainge, whom she has been dating for a little over a year. She shared a beautiful picture from the proposal, in which Grainge can be seen down on one knee as he asked a surprised Sofia to marry him. The location was also decorated with white flowers and candles and wishes poured in from fans and followers. She captioned the image, "Forever isn’t long enough."

Image: Instagram/@elliot, AP