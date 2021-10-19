Scott Disick Going 'crazy' About Ex Kourtney's Engagement To Travis Barker: Reports

Kourtney Kardashian has been celebrating ever since she got engaged to Travis Barker. Barker proposed to Kourtney on a beach on 18 October 2021. While the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is happy for the couple, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick seems to have some trouble with the engagement.

As per a recent report by Page Six, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick is not taking the news of her engagement with Barker well. He has reportedly been losing his mind over the engagement. A source told the leading daily that Scott has been going "crazy" and "off the deep end" reacting to Kourtney's engagement. It is going to get dark and bad, according to the source. For the unversed, Kourtney Kox and Scott Disick were in an on and off relationship for almost a decade. The two share three children-- Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scottland Disick and Reign Aston Disick.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family is also worried about Kourtney and the members are keeping an eye on Scott. As per a report by The Sun, Kourtney's family is worried about Scott's behaviour as he might flip out over the news. The Sun also reported Kortney Kardashian and Scott Disick have not been close to each other ever since Kourtney began dating the Blink 182 drummer.

Disick also made it clear he is not a fan of the recently engaged couple's PDA. He spoke with Khloe Kardashian about it. However, he is currently focusing on being a father to his children and reportedly believes that Travis is a good person and will be perfect for Kourtney.

Kourtney Travis' engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently got engaged. Barker proposed to Kourtney on a Montecito, California beach. Travis made his proposal utmost beautiful as they were surrounded by roses and candles during his grand proposal.

Kourtney wore a stunning backless black dress while Barker sported a black and white striped t-shirt. The couple gazed into each other's eyes in the pictures. Sharing the photos, Kourtney wrote, "Forever," and tagged Barker. Travis Barker also replied with "forever" and added an infinity emoji. The couple's family and friends showered them with love and congratulatory messages. Here are some photos from Barker's proposal.

