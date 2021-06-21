Scott Disick Opens Up About His Relationships With Younger Girls In KUWTK Reunion

Scott Disick during the reunion of Keeping Up With The Kardashians opened up about his relationships with younger girls. He put forward his opinion about others' views about his relationships. Scott Disick was previously in a romantic relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

During the reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick was present along with other members of the popular family. During the episode, Scott clarified to host Andy Cohen that everybody has a wrong notion that he looks for young girls to be in a relationship. He denied the allegation and said that he does not go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to him because he looks young. Scott, 35, is currently in a relationship with the 20-yer old influencer Amelia Grey Hamlin and previously was involved with Lionel Richie’s 22-year-old daughter, Sofia Richie for three years.

During the conversation, Scott also said that he has given his blessing to Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis Barker and added that if someone really loves the other person, they want them to be happy in their life. So, he gave his blessing to them for their happiness. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started dating each other in January and since then have been seen together many times being affectionate in public.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion

The second part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain' was broadcast on Sunday and many things were discussed by the family members which have been major points of discussions throughout the runtime of the show. One of the topics of discussion was the ‘Kardashian Kurse’ that supposedly falls on the men who get involved with the women of the family. Kendell Jenner said that she does not like the narrative of the situation where only the girls are blamed. She also stated that she found it offensive.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians started in 2007 and the final season of the series concluded on June 10, 2021. The show has 20 seasons and follows the personal and professional life of the Kardashian and Jenner family. It featured all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, their mother Kris Jenner, and other significant members associated with the family.

IMAGE: SCOTT DISICK/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.