Scott Disick Shells Out Astounding $57,000 On GF Amelia Hamlin's Birthday Gift; Read

Scott Disick's girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin was reportedly very recently presented with a unique photograph worth USD 57,000 (Or 4.2 Million Indian rupees) by Scott Disick himself for the occasion of the former's 20th birthday. As per a report on E! Online, the photograph in question was "Sadle II" by American-German photographer Helmut Newton. The picture in question reportedly made its first appearance sometime around 1976 in an edition of Vogue. Read on to know more about the painting.

About the painting reportedly received by Scott Disick's girlfriend:

The photo titled "Sadle II" shows a model wearing tights and a blazer as she sits atop a saddle perched on a chair. The picture in question is a monochrome piece. Additionally, it is considered to be Newton's most provocative photograph yet. The print received by Amelia Hamlin for her birthday reportedly has been signed by the photographer himself. Citing the reason behind the purchase, the aforementioned publication suggested that Disick purchased the same because he wanted to give his lady love "something timeless". More information regarding the painting and further updates in connection to the latest happenings in the lives of Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin:

The two were first linked back in October 2020 when they were spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday bash. Two months prior, Us Weekly confirmed that Disick split from his girlfriend of nearly three years, Sofia Richie. At the time, Disick was also photographed with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin, but, reportedly, his chemistry with Amelia was undeniable. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and a native of the state of California didn’t publicly address the relationship rumours early on, but, flirty exchanges on social media ensued and things were supposedly more than obvious even before the two made their relationship Instagram official.

A peek into Scott Disick's Instagram:

