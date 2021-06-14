Scott Disick Surprises Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin With Diamond Necklace On Her Birthday

Scott Disick, who is prominently known for starring in the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has been dating the American model, Amelia Hamlin for quite a while. On 13 June, as Amelia Hamlin was celebrating her 20th birthday, Scott Disick gifted her a vibrant diamond necklace, which brought Amelia to tears. She also recently posted some pictures from her birthday, in which she is seen wearing the necklace.

Amelia Hamlin's birthday

Amelia Hamlin posted three pictures from her birthday celebration, which, as reported by Show News Today (USA), was held at a nightclub in Miami Beach. While in the first two pictures Amelia is posing in her birthday outfit, the third picture shows her feeling emotional about the celebration that was organised for her, while also wearing the necklace gifted by Scott Disick. In the caption of this post, Amelia Hamlin wrote, “the best birthday a girl could ask for.”

A lot of her fans and friends took to the comment section to compliment her on the look and give her birthday wishes. Here are some of the comments from her post.

An Instagram page called Kardashian News also posted videos from Amelia Hamlin's birthday celebration. The first video in their post is of Scott Disick surprising her with the diamond necklace, by tying it around her neck, which also brought Amelia to tears.

Scott and Amelia began dating in January 2021, after the former got out of his long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. A few days back, on May 26, it was Scott Disick’s 38th birthday, and to wish her boyfriend, she had posted some pictures with him, while expressing her love for him in the caption. Amelia wrote, “happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you.”

Scott Disick’s work front

The TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which Scott Disick starred in, recently came to an end. The final episode of the show aired on 10 June. In 2019, Scott Disick also began his own TV show, called Flip It Like Disick. He will next be seen in the KUWTK Reunion special episode, which is going to air on 17 June.

