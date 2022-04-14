As the highly-awaited American reality tv show, The Kardashians hits the screens, the fans have been enjoying the show on Hulu. During the first episode of the show, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Scott Disick opened up about his equation with her and also reacted to her current relationship with Travis Barker, while speaking to Kourtney's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Travis and Kourtney got engaged on a Montecito, California beach, where the Blink 182 drummer proposed to her. The grand proposal saw roses and candles by the seaside, and the news became the talk of the town. The reality TV star wore a backless black dress, while her now-fiance wore a black and white striped t-shirt. They gazed into each other's eyes as pictures of them were being clicked.

Scott Disick opens up about feeling left out in the Kardashian family

As per the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick was seen engaging in a conversation with Khloe Kardashian about how he was coping with Kourtney's relationship with her fiance Travis Barker. Speaking about the same, he mentioned, "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."

Furthermore, he even talked about finding a place in the Kardashian family and revealed how he was feeling left out while, revealing how he was not even invited to the family barbeque. As Scott lost his mother in 2013 while his father died three months ago, he mentioned that he had no family to go to. "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to. I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all," he added.

He even poured his heart out to Khloe by revealing, how he was coping with Kourtney and Travis' romance and how he not only lost her romantically but, also as a friend. he said, "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life", he said.

As the prominent American reality TV show, The Kardashians hits the screens, the fans seem to be thrilled to watch the series featuring the Kardashian and Jenner family. The series follows the fun-filled topsy-turvy life of sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. The series will also feature the partners of the Kardashian sisters including Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and others.

