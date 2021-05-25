Scott Disick's Birthday: Guess The Name Of The Show Based On The Given Facts

Scott Disick is best known for his appearance in Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as other well-known reality shows. He even became a part of the spin-off series of the show namely Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and others. On the occasion of Scott Disick’s birthday, test yourself on how well do you know the KUWTK star.

Scott Disick’s quiz

1. This show got cancelled after airing four episodes due to low ratings. Kim Kardashian and Nicole Polizzi made an appearance in the pilot episode while Scott Disick was seen in the second one. Name the show.

a. Dancing with the Stars

b. Dash Dolls

c. H8R

d. Punk’d



2. Scott Disick made an appearance on this reality show based on the life of a popular American rapper where the former comes over to spend time with him. Scott was seen in the fourth episode where the rapper’s son receives a gift made of gold.

a. I am Cait

b. Kingin’ with Tyga

c. Brothers

d. 30 Rock

3. Scott became a part of this show as Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend and essayed one of the vital roles in the show.

a. Last Man Standing

b. 90210

c. Beyond the Break

d. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

4. This show was created by Bryan James and was based on one of his favourite childhood shows, Beverly Hills 90210. Scott was a part of two episodes in this web series.

a. Youthful Daze

b. 90210

c. Another Time

d. Misguided

5. This 2012 show was earlier scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh but their President denied it as they had some financial constraints. Scott Disick was one of the judges on the show.

a. Drop Dead Diva

b. The Spin Crowd

c. You Kiddin’ Me

d. Miss Universe 2012

6. The creator of this improv comedy show, Nick Cannon, was fired after a while for making a racist comment during the podcast, Cannon’s Class. Name the show.

a. Wild n Out

b. The Nightlife

c. The Masked Singer

d. The Nick Cannon Show



7. Scott Disick essayed a vital role in this documentary series on the life of a popular American socialite after her gender transition. The series was later cancelled after two seasons due to low ratings.

a. The Nightlife

b. Big Time Rush

c. I am Cait

d. Up All Night

8. Scott was seen in two of the episodes of this hidden camera joke TV series. It even featured popular stars such as Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus, Lucy Hale who got pranked on the show.

a. The Eric Ander Show

b. Taina

c. Rags

d. Punk’d

9. This show featured Scott Disick alongside his girlfriend and followed their life as she opens a boutique with her sister. In a couple of episodes, Scott infuriates her for making some pricey purchases.

a. Kourtney and Kim Take New York

b. Kourtney and Kim Take Miami

c. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

d. Punk’d

10. This reality series followed the life of a couple as they prepare themselves for their first baby. Scott in the series was seen helping one of them reconnect with their old friends.

a. Kenan & Kel

b. Rob & Chyna

c. Incredible Crew

d. Kingin’ With Tyga

11. Originally, this show was named ‘Royally Flipped’ but was later changed to another. The show focussed on a team that renovate luxury homes.

a. Flip It Like Disick

b. H8R

c. Incredible Crew

d. Up All Night



Answers:

1-c

2-b

3-d

4-a

5-d

6-a

7-c

8-d

9-a

10-b

11-a

IMAGE: SCOTT DISICK'S INSTAGRAM

