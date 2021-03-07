Scott Disick's Gf Amelia Gray's Pics Make Fans Assume "she Is Morphing Into A Kardashian"

Amelia Gray was trolled recently by a popular meme page after she uploaded certain pictures of herself which resembled another celebrity. The media personality is known to be dating Scott Disick, and meme pages immediately made subtle references linking the two stars. The meme page and a number of users on the page quickly pointed out that Amelia Gray looked quite like Kim Kardashian in her recent images posted on social media. The meme page even captioned the image mentioning that the celeb is slowly morphing into a Kardashian.

Fans poke fun at Amelia Gray

A few days ago, Amelia Gray posted an image of herself where she had styled her hair in one of the popular ways. However, fans saw this as a trend started by the Kardashians and thus poked fun at the media personality. The meme page uploaded two photographs, one in which Amelia Gray was posing with her hair open with minimal makeup. She sat on a chair and posed elegantly for the camera. A few close up and mid-length shots were used for this image made by the page. The title of this image read “before dating Scott '' and the next image showed the celeb in her recent avatar with jewellery and a new hairdo which resembled the Kardashians in a particular way. The meme page titled this image as “after dating Scott”.

Fans had a fun time laughing over the image as they too could see the uncanny resemblance that the celeb had with the Kardashian sisters and their style. Fans even pointed out that the change of Amelia Gray looks quite similar as if the person has changed from Kendall Jenner to Kylie Jenner. Fans wrote about how they saw the resemblances and thus enjoyed the post shared by the meme page. Amelia Gray however shared a different story upon posting that image on her Instagram timeline. The celeb disabled the comments section and simply captioned the image mentioning “whiplash got me like”. A few other pictures too were added in the series where she can be seen playfully posing with her hairdo.

