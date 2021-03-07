Scott Disick's Hot Pink Hair Colour Elicits Extreme Reactions From Fans

Scott Disick recently sported a new hair colour as he revealed his new pink locks to his fans on social media. The fans of the media personality had mixed opinions on his choice of hair colour and trolled him for it. A number of fans across platforms too made fun of Scott Disick and his hair colour. They compared him to Maluma who also got his hair coloured in a similar pink fashion. However, fans seemed to think that the latter rocked the hairstyle much better than Scott Disick.

Scott Disick colours his hair in hot pink

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Tried To 'give It A Shot' With Scott Disick Before Dating Travis Scott

A tweet by a fan surfaced as they compared the hairstyle of Maluma to Scott Disick’s new look. Maluma in the images can be seen sporting a buzz cut with a fade that made his pink coloured hair stand out. On the other hand, Scott Disick with his bright pink hair colour seemed to sport a dark shade with a more dense hairstyle. This was something that fans found absolutely hilarious and compared him to an animated character. Fans had a good time poking fun at Scott and thus made several comments regarding the same.

@maluma and @ScottDisick both dyed their hair hot pink this week and it’s honestly got me thinking... but I just know this will be the inspo vs. the reality pic.twitter.com/T6pj8VXC9w — Connor Hirl (@HirlConnor) February 22, 2021

Also Read | 'KUTWK' Final Season New Promo: Scott Disick Says He Is Ready To Marry Kourtney Kardashian

Another popular meme page too took their time to poke fun at Scott Disick and his new hairdo. The meme page posted an image of Scott getting his hair done while he poses for the picture. In the image, Scott sports a grey hoodie with chains all around his neck. Further on, he poses with a straight face and looks directly into the camera. Fans made fun of his stare and even trolled him for his choice of hair colour. Further on the meme page captained the image saying that Scott Disick seems like he is spiralling down. Fans had a good laugh on the post and shared their views in the comments section as well.

Also Read | Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick Spend Time In Miami With His Kids: Reports

Scott Disick personally did not add any image with his new hairdo for a while, until just a day ago when he took to his Instagram timeline to show off his colour. In the image, Scott Disick can be seen seated in the luxury of his private jet as he sipped on a beverage. Further on, he also seemed to have grown a bit of a beard as he sported his new look. Fans immediately poked fun at him asking if he is going through a midlife crisis.

Also Read | Lisa Rinna Comes To Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's Defense Over Trolls: 'This Is My Child'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.