Scott Disick's Rehab Speaks Out Against The KUWTK Star's Personal Information Leak

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick reportedly checked in and out of a rehab facility after his personal information was leaked to the media. Scott has allegedly threatened a lawsuit against the rehab for releasing this personal information and some photos. Now, All Points North Rehab has released an official statement denying any claims of leaking Scott Disick’s personal information.

Scott Disick’s rehab issues official statement against data leak

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to several celebrities quarantining themselves in their homes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are no different. The Kardashian-Jenner family is spending quality time together amidst this lockdown. But one member of the reality TV family is facing some major issues.

Also read | When Kourtney Kardashian Was Seen Chilling In Scott Disick’s ‘Stay Home’ Outfit

This family member is none other than Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick. Scott Disick recently checked himself in a rehab facility in Colorado. But soon checked himself out as his personal information and some photos from the facility were leaked to the media. According to a media portal’s report, Disick is planning to file a lawsuit against the All Points North Lodge rehab in Colorado due to this leak.

But now, Noah Nordheimerthe President of the rehab is firing back against the alleged claims of a data leak. In an interview with a media publication, the rehab’s President said that he and his team are aware of the information that has been leaked to various media sources and further publicised. He continued and said that the “protection of [their] clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance” to them.

The alleged photo that was leaked of #scottdisick pic.twitter.com/8nnjM87N03 — quickwiththetea (@quickwiththetea) May 5, 2020

Also read | Scott Disick Called Out For Posting Earth Day Beach Picture, Fans Call Him 'tone-deaf'

He also added that All Points North lodge ensures that “legal action will be taken against an APN employee if any personal information is leaked” and “the facility will also be cooperating with law enforcement and other government authorities for the same”.

Talking about Scott Disick, several media outlets reported that he checked himself in rehab as he is struggling due to alcohol and substance abuse amidst the ongoing lockdown. These media outlets also suggest that Scott has been having a hard time dealing with the loss of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick who passed away a few years ago. Scott’s lawyer also supported the fact that Disick wants to deal with his “past traumas” regarding the loss of his parents and not alcohol or substance abuse.

Also read | All You Need To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-partner Scott Disick

Also read | Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian's Mom Encourages Her To Freeze Eggs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.