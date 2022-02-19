Scott Eastwood Recalls On-set Scuffle With Shia LaBeouf Where Brad Pitt Had To Intervene

Actor Scott Eastwood recently recalled a 'volatile' scuffle with co-star Shia LaBeouf on the sets of the 2014 David Ayer war movie, Fury, which also starred Brad Pitt. Set in April 1945, the film revolved around Sergeant Wardaddy and his four men embarking on a deadly mission boarding a Sherman tank to win a war against Nazi Germany. The film was critically acclaimed as the audience enjoyed the star cast and their stellar performance.

The war film had action stunts involving tanks and military weaponry which made the filming process hard for the team. Additionally, as per British GQ, the actors would sleep in the tanks to get into their characters. However, the fictional war was not the only thing they encountered while filming as Eastwood spoke about the 'uncomfortable situation' on set with his co-stars.

Scott Eastwood recalls scuffle with Shia LaBeouf

In an interview with Insider, the 35-year-old commented on the infamous spat with co-star LaBeouf on the sets by saying, ''I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,'' he continued, ''It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it's a s****y work environment or you're rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation."

For the unversed, the situation arose when Eastwood was asked by his co-stars, LaBeouf and Pitt, not to spit tobacco in the tank where they used to sleep and live whilst filming. However, the former did not oblige as the script demanded his character to follow through with the forbidden action. The Transformers actor did not take it very well and engaged in a verbal altercation with him.

In a previous interview with British GQ, Scott Eastwood spoke of the incident, ''I was in the middle of a scene with Brad Pitt, and I was chewing tobacco'' He continued that LaBeouf ''didn't like what I was doing, so he said I couldn't be spitting tobacco on his tank, and he told me to clean it up. I pretty much told him to f*** off, and Brad had to break it up"

In an old interview with British GQ, Brad Pitt narrated the incident saying, 'We've been through severe boot camp already, we've been through a lot in this tank. Shia saw it and felt the same that he's disrespecting our home. So Shia had the same reaction I did, and started having some words"